SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 13.9 G/T GOLD OVER 7.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report final assays on its 2023 drill campaign on the Blueberry Contact Zone in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, including intercepts of 13.9 g/t gold over 7.00 metres and 59.2 g/t gold over 1.25 metres. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located 2 kilometres north-northeast of the 100% owned and royalty free, past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road.

Highlights:

2023 drill campaign consisted of 20,130 m of diamond drilling, particularly focused on expansion of the Blueberry Contact Zone Drilling extended high-grade mineralization to a depth of >525 metres





of diamond drilling, particularly focused on expansion of the Blueberry Contact Zone Drillhole SR23-312 targeted the Blueberry – Fifi vein zones, intersecting 13.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 7.00 metres (m) (Table 1, Figures 1,2,3) Intercepts start at a depth from surface of approximately 140 m





(Table 1, Figures 1,2,3) Drillhole SR23-306 targeted the Fifi – Lemoffe vein zones, intersecting 59.2 g/t gold over 1.25 m and 9.5 g/t gold over 1.00 m (Table 1, Figures 1,3)

President and CEO, Brad Rourke commented: "2023 was another exceedingly successful program for Scottie. Results from the program have expanding the known mineralization at Blueberry in multiple directions, particularly at depth where we extended mineralization by 125 m to a total depth of 525 m. We also had fantastic results at both the D -Zone and at the Scottie Gold Mine, both targets showing great upside potential for future expansion. The additional data provided through drilling has greatly improved our understanding and modelling of the Blueberry Contact Zone and will facilitate enhanced targeting of high-grade zones moving forward."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) SR23-281

80.00 83.00 3.00 1.59 2 SR23-282

137.00 138.50 1.50 1.69 5 SR23-282

150.00 151.00 1.00 2.48 3 SR23-282

155.64 157.00 1.36 1.61 2 SR23-282

175.00 176.00 1.00 2.21 12 SR23-282

239.82 243.15 3.33 1.34 19 SR23-282 including 239.82 241.00 1.18 2.35 20 SR23-284

197.45 199.74 2.29 1.40 0 SR23-284

230.50 232.50 2.00 1.48 21 SR23-284

356.00 357.00 1.00 1.85 0 SR23-284

404.00 407.00 3.00 1.20 0 SR23-291

141.69 143.23 1.54 2.79 0 SR23-305

21.20 22.50 1.30 1.42 82 SR23-305

26.50 28.50 2.00 1.34 9 SR23-305

31.50 36.50 5.00 2.35 24 SR23-305 including 34.50 36.50 2.00 4.18 18 SR23-305

63.00 65.00 2.00 1.06 3 SR23-305

114.50 115.50 1.00 2.66 3 SR23-306

78.75 80.00 1.25 59.2 16 SR23-306

122.25 123.25 1.00 9.50 10 SR23-306

133.00 135.00 2.00 2.22 0 SR23-306

140.25 141.50 1.25 2.75 2 SR23-306

147.40 148.80 1.40 1.36 0 SR23-307

143.29 144.30 1.01 8.13 11 SR23-308

64.90 66.35 1.45 1.25 5 SR23-308

96.00 97.00 1.00 2.26 4 SR23-308

174.00 175.00 1.00 3.77 8 SR23-309

24.00 25.00 1.00 1.17 5 SR23-309

52.00 66.00 14.00 2.03 10 SR23-309 including 60.00 66.00 6.00 3.66 14 SR23-309

111.00 114.00 3.00 1.67 7 SR23-310

19.00 20.00 1.00 1.52 30 SR23-310

62.00 64.00 2.00 3.00 2 SR23-310

142.60 144.75 2.15 5.48 16 SR23-310

170.20 171.80 1.60 1.52 4 SR23-311

125.00 126.00 1.00 1.20 0 SR23-311

138.00 140.25 2.25 7.27 2 SR23-312

80.00 81.50 1.50 1.02 5 SR23-312

105.00 106.30 1.30 12.6 0 SR23-312

160.00 167.00 7.00 13.9 18 SR23-314

72.60 73.80 1.20 8.47 7 *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

This release constitutes the final results from Scottie's 2023 drill program; all significant intercepts have now been reported.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Contact Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2023, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2022, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of 1,550 metres and has been tested to 400 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is fully financed for construction. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2023 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

