SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 28.2 G/T GOLD OVER 4.0 METRES AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION TO A DEPTH OF 525 METRES AT BLUEBERRY

Drillhole SR23-268 targeted the Fifi – Lemoffe – Tupelo vein zones, intersecting 8.78 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 7.5 metres (m) and 28.2 g/t gold over 4.00 m (Table 1, Figures 1,4,5) Intercepts start at a depth from surface of approximately 160 m The lower intercept occurs on the siltstone side of the Blueberry Contact Zone

(Table 1, Figures 1,4,5) Drillhole SR23-265 targeted the Lemoffe vein zone, intersecting 5.50 g/t gold over 3.85 m (Table 1, Figures 1,3,5) Intercept of 6.50 g / t gold over 1.0 m represents the deepest intercept to date of the Blueberry Contact Zone, at a vertical depth of over 525 m from surface indicating continuity at depth

Lemoffe C Zone drillhole SR23-257 intersected 4.12 g/t gold over 6.45 m including 89 g/t silver (Table 1, Figures 1,2,5) Vein zone extends west of the Blueberry Contact Zone Increased silver content (relative to gold) is consistent with other drilling in the southern extension of the Blueberry Contact Zone

drillhole

President and CEO, Brad Rourke commented: "One of the key objectives of the 2023 drill campaign was to further extend the system at depth on the Blueberry Contact Zone. At the end of 2022 we had established that mineralization extended to 400 metres, and with these new results we can now show that high gold grades continue well past 500 metres. Future drilling at these depths will focus on targeting zones of increased width, aided by the structural interpretations made in the better defined near surface portions of the deposit. Drill results like these continue to establish Blueberry as an exceptional deposit, where the outcropping high-grade gold system has the potential to support both open-pit and underground mining scenarios."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR23-235

349.40 351.80 2.40 1.53 0.0

573.00 579.61 6.61 1.45 0.5 including 573.00 575.00 2.00 2.63 0.0

593.27 597.00 3.73 1.33 4.0

621.00 622.04 1.04 3.53 43.0 SR23-257

24.45 30.90 6.45 4.12 89.0 including 24.45 27.30 2.85 5.58 132

40.05 42.05 2.00 1.20 3.0 SR23-260

15.25 16.70 1.45 1.99 17.0

30.00 31.00 1.00 6.83 48.0

41.00 43.30 2.30 3.05 9.9 SR23-265

412.00 413.00 1.00 7.44 7.0

502.88 504.55 1.67 2.81 0.0

511.00 512.00 1.00 1.36 0.0

541.30 545.15 3.85 5.50 2.7

563.20 564.40 1.20 1.87 0.0

582.19 583.19 1.00 6.50 0.0 SR23-267

100.70 105.00 4.30 1.63 10.1 including 100.70 102.00 1.30 3.49 12.0 SR23-268

158.80 166.30 7.50 8.78 5.2 including 158.80 160.30 1.50 26.5 12.0

197.75 201.75 4.00 28.2 17.5 *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2023, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2022, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of 1,550 metres and has been tested to 400 metres depth. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is fully financed for construction. Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2023 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 60,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Scottie Resources Corp.

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.