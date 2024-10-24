SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 8.78 G/T GOLD OVER 9.00 M AND 12.2 G/T OVER 3.47 M AT BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE

BCZ – Fifi / Lemoffe vein zone drillhole SR24-321 intersected 8.78 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 9.00 metres (m) including 30.9 g/t gold over 1.00 m and intersected 12.2 g/t gold over 3.47 m (Table 1, Figures 2,3)

including intersected (Table 1, Figures 2,3) BCZ – near surface Road vein zone drillhole SR24-320 12.0 g/t gold over 2.70 m at a vertical depth of 17.5 m

at a vertical depth of BCZ - Blueberry vein zone drillhole SR24-317 intersected 6.87 g/t gold over 4.00 m in a wider zone of 2.95 g/t gold over 14.31 m (Table 1, Figures 2,3)

in a wider zone of (Table 1, Figures 2,3) These new assays represent the first results from the 10,000 m 2024 drill program, additional results will be released as they are received

President and CEO, Brad Rourke commented: "Initial results from this season's 10,000 metre program continue to expand our Blueberry and D Zone targets. We look forward to including these and the forthcoming results into our maiden resource, which we expect to be able to release in early Q2 2025."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone (BCZ).

Drill Hole

From

(m) To (m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Zone SR24-317

247.69 262.00 14.31 2.95 1.45 BCZ - Road /

Blueberry including 247.69 248.70 1.01 12.8 7.00 and including 258.00 262.00 4.00 6.87 9.00 SR24-319

188.00 189.30 1.30 1.06 83 BCZ – Lakebed Gap SR24-320

19.15 21.85 2.70 12.0 1.96 BCZ - Road SR24-321

87.00 96.00 9.00 8.78 37.00 BCZ - Fifi / Lemoffe including 88.00 93.00 5.00 13.1 4.40 and including 92.00 93.00 1.00 30.9 7.00

168.98 172.45 3.47 12.2 3.85 including 170.00 171.20 1.20 24.2 8.00 SR24-322

132.20 136.50 4.30 1.89 4.30 BCZ - Lakebed SR24-324

215.00 216.00 1.00 7.10 8.00 D Zone

223.00 224.00 1.00 2.46 55.00 SR24-325

72.50 73.50 1.00 4.22 45.00 BCZ - Gully

83.00 85.00 2.00 3.36 6.50

113.70 114.70 1.00 1.53 9.00 SR24-326

147.00 148.00 1.00 1.25 2.00 D Zone

200.90 202.00 1.10 5.52 3.00 SR24-328

14.00 16.00 2.00 1.05 0.00 D Zone

*True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

The presented results represent early season, expansionary drill targets along the Blueberry Contact Zone and the D Zone. Expansionary drilling on the Blueberry Contact zone in 2024 targeted projected high-grade structurally hosted mineralization at depths of < 300 metres, in areas that would have a high confidence of being included in the upcoming resource estimate. Drilling of the D Zone sought to both confirm the orientations of previously identified gold bearing vein structures and increase the lateral and downdip drilled extent. The results from these first drill holes improved the understanding of mineralization at both locations and demonstrate the exploration upside of continued work around these two target areas.

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine Project over the past 5 years has produced exceptional drill results through the discovery of high-grade gold in four new zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, P-Zone) and the expansion of previously drill confirmed targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, Stockwork). When depicted on a map of property scale geology (Figure 1) there is a clear spatial relation between the outcropping and drill-confirmed high-grade gold targets and the contact with the Jurassic aged, Texas Creek Plutonic suite intrusion. Geological work in the area has established strong connections between the various deposits. The chemical, mineralogical, structural, and age relationships of the deposits and host rocks support a genetic model whereby all deposits are linked to the same mineralizing event.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Contact Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2023, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

About the D Zone

The D Zone is located approximately halfway between the Blueberry Vein and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Prior to Scottie's involvement the historic work on the zone included geological mapping, rock and chip sampling and limited drilling. Mineralization is vein controlled and is comparable to the vein types observed at both the SGM as well as the Blueberry Vein, but is entirely hosted in the andesite (like SGM). Historic drilling on the D Zone failed to produce results comparable to the numerous high-grade surficial samples associated with the zone (up to 53 g/t gold), likely due to poor targeting of the primary mineralized structure which is obscured by steep terrain and heavy vegetation. However, reinterpretation of existing data and exploration drilling by Scottie in 2022 revealed high-grade vein-controlled mineralization at D Zone, returning grades of 31.8 g/t Au over 4.00 metres and 6.82 g/t Au over 6.85 metres. The surficial expressions of the D Zone overlies an access tunnel which connects the A portal to the Scottie Gold Mine, that was put into reduce avalanche risk during the mine's operation (Figure 1).

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2024 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

