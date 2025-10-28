Scottie Scheffler's Texas Lone Stars Angling Club Win Zane Grey Championship Playoffs in Thrilling Finish

The Lone Stars' victory in Zane Grey Championship Playoffs concludes the first season of Sport Fishing Championship competition under the league's new closed professional format.

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Lone Stars Angling Club are on top of the Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) world, concluding the first season of the league's new competition format, which highlighted 14 professional angling clubs across two divisions (Atlantic and Gulf).

The Lone Stars' club ownership group includes Scottie Scheffler, the #1 ranked golfer in the world, and four-time major champion.

"I could not be more proud of the club for winning the season championship in our inaugural year of competition," Lone Stars owner Scottie Scheffler said. "It is a testament to their talent and determination to overcome the pressure of the moment, and for their resilience to overcome a tough start to the season to even be in the hunt. There's no 'quit' in this team."

Scheffler is referring to the Lone Stars' early season struggles, when they began the 2025 season, with consecutive last place finishes. The Lone Stars suffered several mechanical problems using other boats while their main vessel was undergoing an extensive refit. That refit was accelerated by several months in order to make the second half of the SFC season.

In the Gulf Division, Scheffler's club beat out notable clubs such as the Gulf Coast Cowboys, co-owned by country music star Brian Kelley, the Mississippi Blues, co-owned by LIV Golf stars Talor Gooch and Harold Varner III. In the Atlantic, clubs such as South Carolina Outcast, owned by NASCAR driver Austin Dillon and East Coast Remix, co-owned by Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert missed the playoffs.

"I was personally sanding and grinding on the boat to ensure we would get back in time," said Captain Spencer Johnson of the SFC Champion Texas Lone Stars. "We knew once we had our boat back that we would have a shot at making the playoffs."

SFC's 2025 regular season consisted of six regular season tournaments per division, where the top two clubs of each division earned berths to compete in this past weekend's Zane Grey Championship Playoffs in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Each of the tournaments were broadcasted live on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Capt. Johnson and the Lone Stars accumulated enough points to qualify for the playoffs by finishing second in the final three tournaments of the season.

Unfortunately for the other three angling clubs vying for the title, Gulf Division Champion Third Coast Renegades, Atlantic Division Champion Lights Out Boston, and Atlantic runner-up New Jersey Sea Birds. The Lone Stars have years of experience fishing in Cabo San Lucas, catching and releasing thousands of billfish.

Over two days of competition, the Texas Lone Stars released 41 striped marlin and one blue marlin for a total 4,4550 points, surpassing their division rival Third Coast Renegades in the closing minutes to take the victory.

"This year's Zane Grey Championship Playoffs resembled a prize fight, with each of the four squads trading body blows with each subsequent fish that was called in," said SFC Commissioner and CEO Mark Neifeld. "Congratulations to the Texas Lone Stars on an incredibly hard-fought season in what was our most competitive season yet."

Over two days of competition, the four competing angling clubs released a total of 165 billfish, including 162 striped marlin, two blue marlin, and one sailfish. There is a reason why this area is commonly referred to as "the striped marlin capital of the world" by seasoned anglers.

"There is no other fishery like this anywhere in the world," said Capt. Spencer Johnson. "All four of clubs in the tournament were around the same spot, trading fish knowing the next release could be the one that wins it all."

SFC AWARDS will be broadcast on Christmas Day, December 25, at 8pm EST. The league's red carpet special and awards show is set to highlight all of the amazing moments and competitors that made the 2025 SFC Season an incredible success.

Zane Grey Championship Playoff Final Results:

Texas Lone Stars Angling Club - 4,550 Points

Third Coast Renegades Angling Club - 4,400 Points

New Jersey Sea Birds Angling Club - 4,000 Points

Lights Out Boston Angling Club - 3,825 Points

