Scottie Thompson Goes All In

Actress Scottie Thompson joins the dark comedy-action film Down to the Felt in a leading role.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Scottie Thompson has joined the independent feature Down to the Felt. Thompson was most recently seen opposite Gabriel Byrne and Thomas Jane in Murder at Yellowstone City. Details on Thompson's role are being kept under wraps. The screenplay for Down to the Felt was recently selected as a finalist in the Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards and an official selection at the First 10 Pages Showcase. Down to the Felt's logline reads:

Photo by Birdie Thompson.

"With the deck stacked against him and life calling his bluff, a compulsive gambler makes a desperate deal with a psychopathic hitman to kill him in two weeks so his mom can collect on the insurance money. But then, life suddenly starts dealing him aces…"

Written by Dino Tripodis, Ralph Scott, and Jon Osbeck, with Osbeck directing, Down to the Felt is currently in early pre-production and is fast-tracked to lens entirely in Columbus, Ohio, in the Fall of 2023. Joining the writers, who will also serve as producers, are producer Molly Kreuzman (Phoenix, Oregon, Earth Seasoned… #Gapyear) and multi-hyphenate Cullen Douglas (Barry, Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth). Douglas will also be stepping in front of the camera, joining already-cast veteran actor Sal Viscuso (Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Soap, M*A*S*H).

Osbeck's Big Deal Pictures is producing, whose other titles include the award-winning feature Minus One, and Supper, which recently screened at the Cinema Columbus Film Festival.

About Big Deal Pictures

Big Deal Pictures is an independent film, television, and new media production company dedicated to producing original, creative, entertaining stories for global audiences. The company was founded by award-winning filmmaker, producer, and actor, Jon Osbeck, who has worked in film and television production both behind and in front of the camera for over 20 years. Big Deal Pictures is currently in pre-production on the dark comedy-action feature Down to the Felt.

