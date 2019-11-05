Scotties Facial Tissue Unveils Limited-Edition Scotties x Genevieve Gorder Winter Collection

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotties Facial Tissue today announced the Scotties x Genevieve Gorder limited-edition winter collection created in partnership with celebrity interior designer and television personality Genevieve Gorder. The collection, which includes eight exclusive facial tissue box designs, will set consumers up for a comfortable and stylish winter and holiday season in every room of the home.

"Scotties is all about bringing comfort home while combining function and décor," said John Robertson, Marketing Director, Irving Consumer Products. "To bring this to life for the season, we were thrilled to collaborate with Genevieve Gorder as she dreamt up eight beautiful boxes based on her personal inspiration and winter favorites. With the colors and imagery she brought to the table, consumers are sure to find a box – or many – that perfectly fits their own style, especially as they prepare to host family and friends over the holidays."

Scotties worked hand-in-hand with Gorder to turn her vision into a reality. The collection draws on nature's seasonal textures and colors, mixed metals for a pop of shimmer, vintage motifs, contrasting colors and a hint of Scandinavian minimalism.

"When ordinary becomes extraordinary, design gets fun! Having the opportunity to bring new style to such a familiar product through this collaboration was a delight in every way," said Genevieve Gorder, interior designer and television personality. "We all need tissues in every room, especially throughout the winter, so I wanted this collection of boxes to work for the holidays and beyond. I hope the nostalgia, coziness and wintery style of the boxes evoke the spirit of the season for everyone."

The Scotties x Genevieve Gorder collection is now available at select retailers while supplies last, just in time to stock up for the coughs, colds, visitors and more that come along with the comfort and cheer of the winter season. Consumers can find their local retailer at www.ScottiesFacial.com and are encouraged to tag @ScottiesTissues and @GenevieveGorder on Instagram to show how they've styled their Scotties x Genevieve Gorder boxes.

SOURCE Scotties Facial Tissue

Related Links

http://www.ScottiesFacial.com

