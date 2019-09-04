Scott's Add-ins Integrates Xero with Microsoft Excel to Empower Finance Professionals

CINCINNATI, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott's Add-ins, developer of add-ins for accounting systems, has released its Excel™ add-in for Xero, the global small business platform. The add-in empowers accounting and finance professionals to Create Financial Art™.

For years, accounting professionals have relied on Excel as their tool of choice for creating reports from accounting system data. However, the process of exporting, importing, and manipulating the data is cumbersome, time consuming, and prone to error. With Scott's Add-in for Excel, financial models, proformas, P&Ls and more, can be built in Excel; allowing spreadsheets to update as Xero accounting data changes over time.

Scott Miller, Founder of Scott's Add-ins, said: "Accounting professionals are seeking to deliver a customized set of reports for clients, that speak to the unique information needs of each business. This can be done most effectively by using the 'blank canvas to paint on', that Excel represents. Our add-in, allows accounting professionals to solidify their identity, as true business advisors to their clients.

We are inviting CPAs, controllers, CFOs, and entrepreneurs to 'create financial art'. The add-in is easy and fun to use. It is exciting to watch your Excel sheet refresh in seconds, reflecting the latest journal entry made in Xero. Getting started is easy. If you know how to use Excel, you know how to use the add-in."

Scott's Add-in for Xero, provides Excel users with additional custom functions such as =XGL, that allows users to specify a Xero ledger account and beginning and ending date range. The function polls the Xero database and returns the sum of transactions for the account.

About Scott's Add-ins

Scott's Add-ins was born out of the notion that accounting and financial professionals deserve better tools to do their job. Scott's Add-ins deliver powerful, new custom functions to Excel, that allow for seamless integration with accounting system data. Scott's Add-ins was founded by Scott Miller. A degreed accountant from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, Scott has over twenty-five years of experience in the accounting / ERP system industry.

