Scotts® and USMNT Star Tyler Adams Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Renovated Tyler Adams Soccer Pitch

The Wappinger restoration is the latest investment through Scotts' "Keep It Real" initiative to expand access to quality natural grass playing fields across America

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotts®, North America's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn care products, and U.S. Men's National Soccer Team standout Tyler Adams unveiled the newly renovated Tyler Adams Soccer Pitch in Wappinger, New York, on July 22. The event celebrated the completion of a Scotts-funded field restoration that broke ground earlier this year with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from local leaders, representatives from Scotts and nonprofit partners Every Kid Sports and Project EverGreen, as well as a meet-and-greet with Adams.

Tyler Adams at Wappinger

For both Adams and Scotts, the project represents far more than a field renovation. For Adams, it's an opportunity to give back to the community where his love of soccer began. For Scotts, it's another step in its commitment to expanding access to safe, natural grass playing fields where local youth athletes can learn, play and grow.

"Growing up in Wappinger, this field played an important role in shaping who I am, both as an athlete and as a person," said Adams. "It's meaningful to return home and see it ready for the next generation of players. Every kid deserves access to safe places to play, and I'm proud to help bring that opportunity to my hometown community."

This renovation is one of many community investments supported through Scotts' "Keep it Real" initiative, which focuses on improving access to natural grass playing fields and helping more kids experience the benefits of youth sports and outdoor play. The project was brought to life in partnership with Project EverGreen, a nonprofit dedicated to creating and maintaining healthy green spaces, and Every Kid Sports, a national nonprofit that has helped more than 200,000 kids access youth sports by covering registration fees. Together, these organizations share Scotts' commitment to connecting communities to green spaces.

"This project represents what 'Keep it Real' is all about - investing in the places where kids can learn, grow, and build confidence through playing sports," said John Sass, senior vice president and general manager of North America at ScottsMiracle-Gro. "Seeing Tyler return home and celebrate a transformation alongside the Wappinger community makes this renovation really special."

Scotts encourages homeowners and communities to invest in real grass spaces that bring people together. To learn more about the "Keep it Real" initiative and the impact Scotts and Adams are making together, visit the initiative page on ScottsMiracle-Gro.

About Scotts

Scotts is a market leader in lawn care, inspiring people to spend more time outside in their yards while providing innovative solutions and educational guidance to maintain their lawns as they see fit. The brand's grass seed, lawn food and weed control products are iconic in the category. Scotts is part of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in 1868 and the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. Through partnerships with nonprofits, the Scotts brand supports accessibility to natural grass activities for children and advocates for the benefits of green spaces. For additional information, visit Scotts on www.scottsmiracle-gro.com.

SOURCE Scotts