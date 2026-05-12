Scotts® and USMNT Soccer Player Tyler Adams Advance "Keep it Real" Initiative

Building upon an impactful 2025, the program returns with expanded reach and renewed focus on increasing access to natural turf fields nationwide.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotts®, North America's leading lawn care products brand, is continuing to champion the importance of real turf through its partnership with U.S. Men's National Soccer Team standout Tyler Adams and "Keep It Real" initiative. The effort is designed to expand access to natural grass playing fields for the next generation.

Scotts® and USMNT Soccer Player Tyler Adams Expand “Keep it Real” Initiative

Rooted in the belief that green spaces build stronger, healthier communities, Scotts is teaming up with Adams and national nonprofit Every Kid Sports to remove barriers to play. With more than $400,000 invested to date, the initiative has already supported more than 2,000 kids nationwide stepping onto natural turf fields, creating more opportunities for youth athletes to develop their skills and build connections with their communities. Soccer is capturing global attention this summer and as elite players prepare for the sport's biggest international moments, the "Keep it Real" initiative underscores the importance of playing surfaces that support performance, safety, and development, from local community fields to the highest levels of the game.

"As I prepare to compete on the world's biggest stage, nothing compares to playing on real grass," said Adams. "It's where I fell in love with the game and built the foundation that shaped me as a player, and as a dad, I love passing that on to my son. Through "Keep It Real," we're making sure more kids get that same opportunity, starting in my hometown."

Across the country, fields are being refreshed for a summer of soccer at every level, with Scotts helping expand access to high-quality natural turf in more communities. This summer, the company will restore Adams' childhood field in Wappingers Falls, NY in addition to refurbishing fields for five youth sports nonprofits selected through the 2025 "Keep It Real" sweepstakes. Together, these efforts build on last year's kickoff, when Adams hosted a field day for local youth at the newly renamed Tyler Adams Soccer Pitch.

"Natural grass is essential for safer play and healthier communities," said John Sass, senior vice president of the lawns business unit and chief creative officer at ScottsMiracle-Gro. "From reducing injuries with a softer, more forgiving surface to supporting overall well-being, real grass continues to outperform artificial turf where it matters most which is why we're investing in natural fields for the next generation through 'Keep It Real'."

With peak lawn care season underway, Scotts is encouraging homeowners and communities alike to invest in real grass spaces that bring people together – whether it's a backyard pitch or a local playing field. You can learn more about the "Keep it Real" initiative and the impact Scotts and Adams are making together are available at scottsmiraclegro.com, and kick off your own lawn game by visiting ScottsMiracle-Gro.

About Scotts

Scotts is the market leader in lawn care, inspiring people to spend more time outside in their yards while providing innovative solutions and educational guidance to maintain their lawns as they see fit. The brand's grass seed, lawn food and weed control products are iconic in the category. Scotts is part of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in 1868 and the world's largest marketer of consumer products for lawn and garden care. Through partnerships with nonprofits, the Scotts brand supports accessibility to field-based activities for children and advocates for the benefits of green spaces. For additional information, visit scotts.com.

SOURCE Scotts