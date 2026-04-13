Scotts® Raises the Bar in Lawn Care with Innovative, Family-Safe Turf Builder® Lawn Food

New formula delivers powerful results with peace of mind, so lawns are ready for real life

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotts®, North America's leading lawn care products brand, introduced a newly formulated Turf Builder® Lawn Food, bringing a new level of innovation to lawn care with a solution designed for how families actually live. Engineered with safety and performance at its core, the advanced formula makes it easier than ever to grow a lush, resilient lawn that's ready for kids, pets, and everyday moments.

The new formula makes it easy to nurture a beautiful lawn that’s built for real life. Scotts® Redefines Lawn Care with Newly Formulated Turf Builder® Lawn Food That’s Safe for the Whole Family

"As outdoor spaces continue to double as play areas, gathering spots and extensions of the home, Scotts is redefining what a 'great lawn' looks like," says John Sass, senior vice president of the lawns business unit and chief creative officer at ScottsMiracle-Gro. "Everyone wants a lawn that not only looks good but supports real life, safely."

Today's consumers are more conscious than ever about what they use in their lawns, with 95%* saying it's important to choose fertilizers that are safe for children, pets, and the environment. Scotts answered that call with a pesticide-free, slow-release formula that works below the surface, feeding nutrients directly into the soil to build stronger, healthier grass while minimizing surface residue. The result is a high-performance lawn solution that allows families to get back outside with confidence once the product is properly watered in.

The newly formulated assortment is available in two formats:

Scotts Turf Builder Lawn Food: Delivers a visibly greener, thicker lawn in as little as 3 days**. With a simple four-times-a-year feeding routine, it helps build a strong, durable lawn that's safe for kids and pets, making it easy and fun to enjoy your outdoor space.

Delivers a visibly greener, thicker lawn in as little as 3 days**. With a simple four-times-a-year feeding routine, it helps build a strong, durable lawn that's safe for kids and pets, making it easy and fun to enjoy your outdoor space. Scotts Turf Builder Liquid Lawn Food: An easy-to-use, fast-acting formula that provides essential nutrients without the hassle, now in a translucent bottle so you can clearly track how much you use.

Products range from $17.96 – $60.49 and are available at scottsmiraclegro.com and select national retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart. Availability may vary by product and retailer.

*Source – 2024 National Lawn Fertilizer Study

**When used as directed.

About Scotts

Scotts is the market leader in lawn care, inspiring people to spend more time outside in their yards while providing innovative solutions and educational guidance to maintain their lawns as they see fit. The brand's grass seed, lawn food and weed control products are iconic in the category. Scotts is part of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in 1868 and the world's largest marketer of consumer products for lawn and garden care. Through partnerships with nonprofits, the Scotts brand supports accessibility to field-based activities for children and advocates for the benefits of green spaces. For additional information, visit scotts.com.

SOURCE Scotts