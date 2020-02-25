Scott's Cheap Flights Hires Arvind Mishra as Head of Product

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scott's Cheap Flights , an email subscription service that sends cheap flight alerts to over 2 million members, announced that Arvind Mishra is joining the rapidly growing team as the Head of Product. Mishra comes to Scott's Cheap Flights with an extensive 17 year background in Product Management and Marketing, where he led world-class Product, UX, and Design teams to help identify market need and create game-changing features and experiences.

In Mishra's new role, he will be building, scaling, and leading the company's product organization as it enters a new stage of growth and will report directly to the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Kidwell. He will be accountable for ensuring that Scott's Cheap Flights is always shipping compelling, engaging, and high-impact products and services that empower millions of people to never overpay for flights again.

"I'm thrilled that Arvind is joining Scott's Cheap Flights as our new Head of Product," said Kidwell. "He is a proven product leader known for helping brands build product experiences that delight customers. I look forward to working with Arvind and the rest of the team to continually improve the experience for our members."

"I'm incredibly fortunate to be joining Scott's Cheap Flights at this point in the company's life," said Mishra. "I've watched SCF, from the outside, build a successful brand and loyal following over the years, and now I'm excited that I get to help our company create a truly memorable digital experience for our customers."

About Scott's Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott's Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members.

Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members' hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save $550 per ticket on average, and every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who've scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email.

