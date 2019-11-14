Scott's Cheap Flights Reveals Its 20 Places To Go On Cheap Flights In 2020

Some destinations that made our list of the 20 places to go on cheap flights in 2020 include:

Argentina: Sample 2019 fare we sent - JFK to Buenos Aires for $433 roundtrip

Hawaii: Sample 2019 fare we sent - Oakland to Maui for $98 roundtrip

Japan: Sample 2019 fare we sent - Las Vegas to Tokyo for $342 roundtrip

France: Sample 2019 fare we sent - NYC to Paris (nonstop) for $285 roundtrip

"Travel is always a top New Year's resolution, but the cost of flights deters many of us from making those dreams a reality," Founder and Chief Flight Expert Scott Keyes said. "Fortunately, we are living—right now—in the Golden Age of Cheap Flights. Far from affordable flights being impossible to find, it's never been as cheap to fly internationally as it is today. These 20 destinations, hand-selected by our team of flight experts, are especially likely to be great value. Places that were previously unaffordable are now possible, thanks to the proliferation of cheap flights."

For the full list of the 20 places to go on cheap flights in 2020, click here . To celebrate our annual list we're helping travelers snag affordable airfare to one, some or all of the destinations on our list by taking 20% off a Scott's Cheap Flights Premium membership between Monday November 25th and Cyber Monday December 2, 2019.

About Scott's Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott's Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2 million members.

Media Contact: Andrew Hickey, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Social Media, andrew@scottscheapflights.com

SOURCE Scott's Cheap Flights

Related Links

http://www.scottscheapflights.com

