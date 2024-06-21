SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - SMG

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 5, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 3, 2021 and August 1, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Scotts and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-smg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 5, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Scotts and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2023, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results including a decline in quarterly sales for fiscal third quarter of 6%, a decline in gross margin by 420 basis points, as well as a cut to fiscal year EBITDA guidance by a staggering 25% and a $20 million write down of "pandemic driven excess inventories."

On this news, the price of Scotts' shares fell by $13.58 per share, or 19%, from a closing price of $71.44 per share on August 1, 2023, to a closing price of $57.86 per share on August 2, 2023.

The case is City of Hialeah Employees' Retirement System v. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, No. 24-cv-03132.

