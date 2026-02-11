Scott's Protein Balls Launches in Target Stores Along the East Coast

Emerging better-for-you snack brand expands distribution as demand grows for fresh, clean-ingredient protein snacks

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott's Protein Balls, a fast-growing player in the better-for-you snacking category, today announced its launch in select Target stores along the East Coast, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, Delaware, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The rollout reflects Target's continued focus on elevating emerging brands that align with consumer demand for transparency, simple ingredients, and convenient functional foods.

"Target has built a reputation for identifying better-for-you brands that deliver strong turns and a clear value proposition to modern shoppers," said Lori Levine, CEO and Co-Founder of Scott's Protein Balls. "We're proud to partner with a retailer that understands the acceleration of the refrigerated protein snacking segment and the need for products that bridge freshness, taste, nutrition, and convenience."

Scott's Protein Balls feature clean labels, plant-based formulations, and a fresh-from-the-fridge profile designed for consumers seeking minimally processed snacks made with recognizable ingredients. The lineup includes flavors such as Peanut Butter Cacao, Brownie Batter, and Confetti.

The brand's expansion into Target follows strong regional performance across natural, grocery, and specialty retail channels. According to the company, the refrigerated protein snack category continues to gain momentum as shoppers prioritize fresh, nutrient-dense, on-the-go solutions for busy lifestyles.

"This launch represents a meaningful step in scaling our retail footprint," Levine added. "We remain focused on offering retailers a differentiated, clean-ingredient product that meets the expectations of today's health-conscious consumer."

Scott's Protein Balls are now featured in the refrigerated healthy snacking set at select Target stores along the East Coast and are also available online at Target.com.

About Scott's Protein Balls

Scott's Protein Balls produces clean-ingredient, protein-forward snacks made with simple, recognizable ingredients. The brand offers refrigerated, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, kosher, and non-GMO protein balls, including nut-free options.

Founded by breast cancer survivor Lori Levine, the company partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), donating a portion of sales to breast cancer research. Headquartered in New York, Scott's Protein Balls continues to expand nationwide through grocery, specialty, and mass retail partners.

For more information, visit www.scottsproteinballs.com.

