Scott's Protein Balls to Debut New Functional Line at 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott's Protein Balls announces its participation in the Specialty Food Association's 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. The show will take place June 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City where it brought together over 30,000 people in 2023.

Scott's Protein Balls was created by accident in 2017 when its co-founder Lori Levine unexpectedly came face to face with cancer. After surgery and treatment, she was able to overcome it, but was now insistent on embarking on a clean, healthy lifestyle.

After countless hours of research, Levine realized her ideal snack that wasn't highly processed was virtually nonexistent. Her husband, Scott Levine, decided he was going to create it himself. After trial and error, Scott perfected his recipe and not only did Lori find her new favorite treat, so did their family and friends.

The innovation and story behind Scott's Protein Balls is what embodies the Fancy Food Show. The event brings together brands looking to make a difference in the snack food industry through their initiatives and products.

"It's been a whirlwind year for us as we continue to disrupt the snack industry and we're excited to be able to have a booth at the show," said Lori Levine, CEO & Co-Founder of Scott's Protein Balls. "With our upcoming launch with our new distributor, we'll be open for business."

Aligned with the Fancy Food Show's mission to showcase pioneering brands, Scott's Protein Balls introduces a new functional line focused on enhancing energy and focus. Crafted with mushroom extract ingredients including, lion's mane, cordyceps and reishi, these protein balls are designed for those seeking convenient, health-conscious snacks full of benefits that do not compromise on taste.

"Soon you'll be able to not only have our protein balls as a delicious snack, but for the amazing benefits these extracts afford," said Lori.

Visit Scott's Protein Balls at booth #6047 at the Javits Center starting June 23rd to experience their new functional line firsthand.

Scott's Protein Balls are 100% plant-based protein balls, perfect for an active lifestyle and the family on the go. They are fresh from the fridge, made with no preservatives, and are a healthy and delicious snack that is gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO. Scott's Protein Balls is also a proud partner of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), donating a portion of all sales to the cause that is very close to their Founder, breast cancer survivor, Lori Levine's heart. For more information visit www.scottsproteinballs.com .

