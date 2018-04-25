Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Myriad develops and markets molecular diagnostic products for physicians.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for the Company's hereditary cancer testing; (2) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; (3) Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and (4) as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 12, 2018, post-market, Myriad disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, in connection with "an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid," and specifically relating to Myriad's hereditary cancer test, "myRisk."

Following this news, Myriad stock fell $4.01 per share, over 12%, to close at $29.01 on March 13, 2018.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Myriad stock between August 13, 2014, and March 12, 2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com. Investors have until June 19, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.

