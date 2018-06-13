Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Switch, Inc. (SWCH)

Switch designs, constructs, operates, and manages data centers.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding: (1) Switch's Grand Rapids and Atlanta facilities, and relatedly the yield on Switch's capital expenditures acquiring and building out those facilities; (2) Switch's high capital expenditures to create high redundancy levels at its facilities were not as profitable as they had been in the past, including that Switch had already spent an additional more than $64 million on unbudgeted capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2017; (4) Switch recognized $9.4 million in revenues during FY17 that it would not provide colocation services for until FY18, meaning its reported FY17 revenue growth and its FY18 revenue prospects were overstated; (5) eBay, Switch's largest colocation customer, would not be taking possession of colocation space it had reserved; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, at the time of the IPO, Switch's business and financial prospects were not what defendants had led the market to believe they were in the Registration Statement.

The price of Switch common stock is currently trading more than 23% below the IPO price of $17 per share.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Switch stock in or after October 2017, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com. Investors have until August 10, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169

(844) 818-6980

rswartz@scott-scott.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-alerts-investors-to-the-filing-of-securities-class-action-against-switch-inc-swch-300665780.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Related Links

http://scott-scott.com

