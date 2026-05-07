Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announce a Class Action Settlement For Individuals Who Purchased a Google-Made Assistant Device or Whose Communications Were Recorded or Otherwise Obtained by Google Assistant As a Result of a False Accept or Disclosed To a Third-Party Vendor, Between May 18, 2016 and March 19, 2026

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. regarding the class action Settlement reached in In re Google Assistant Privacy Litigation, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

If, between May 18, 2016, and March 19, 2026, (a) you purchased a Google-Made Device, or (b) your communications were recorded or otherwise obtained by Google Assistant as a result of a False Accept or disclosed to a third-party review vendor, you could be entitled to payment from a class action Settlement.

You may qualify to get a payment from a Settlement with Defendants Google LLC and Alphabet Inc. ("Google") in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Google violated the law and its own privacy policies with respect to the operation of Google Assistant. Google denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and that it did anything improper or unlawful. The Court has not made any determination as to who is right or whether Google did anything wrong. The United States District Court for the Northern District of California approved this notice.

PLEASE REVIEW THE LONG-FORM NOTICE LOCATED ON THE SETTLEMENT WEBSITE, WWW.GOOGLEASSISTANTPRIVACYLITIGATION.COM, FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION ABOUT THE SETTLEMENT.

What does the Settlement provide?

Google has agreed to pay $68,000,000 into a Settlement Fund. The Net Settlement Fund (that is, the Settlement Fund minus notice and administration costs, escrow fees, taxes, tax expenses, and any Court-approved attorneys' fees and expenses and service awards to Plaintiffs) will be used to pay Settlement Class Members who submit a valid and timely Claim Form.

How do I file a claim?

To receive a payment, you must complete and timely submit a valid Claim Form by August 27, 2026. You may complete and submit an electronic Claim Form online at the Settlement Website, www.GoogleAssistantPrivacyLitigation.com, or by mail to the address on the Claim Form postmarked by August 27, 2026. You can get a Claim Form at the Settlement Website or by calling 1-877-411-4704.

If you do not complete and submit a valid Claim Form, you will not receive a payment.

What are my rights?

If you are included in the Settlement and you do nothing, your rights will be affected, and you won't get a payment. If you previously timely submitted a request for exclusion from the previously certified purchaser class, you remain opted out of this Settlement unless you choose to opt back in, such as by filing a Claim Form by August 27, 2026. If you want to keep your right to sue or continue to sue Google for the claims in this case and don't want to be legally bound by the Court's decisions, and you did not exclude yourself from the previously certified purchaser class by the deadline of September 9, 2024, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by August 27, 2026. If you stay in the Settlement (i.e., do not exclude yourself), you may object to it, the Plan of Allocation, or the request for attorneys' fees and expenses and service awards by August 27, 2026. A copy of Class Counsel's Motion for an Attorneys' Fees and Expense Award and for Plaintiffs' Service Awards will be available at www.GoogleAssistantPrivacyLitigation.com within three business days after filing the motion with the Court on July 23, 2026.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on October 1, 2026, to consider if it will approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees up to one-third of the Settlement Fund, expenses up to $1,600,000, and service awards up to $10,000 for each named Plaintiff. The hearing will be held on October 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT, at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Courthouse, 280 South 1st Street, Courtroom 1 – 5th Floor, San Jose, CA 95113.

You may ask for permission for you or your own lawyer to appear and speak at the Final Approval Hearing – at your own cost – but you do not have to do so.

PLEASE REVIEW THE LONG-FORM NOTICE LOCATED ON THE SETTLEMENT WEBSITE, www.GoogleAssistantPrivacyLitigation.com, for more detailed information about the Settlement.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE TO INQUIRE ABOUT THIS SETTLEMENT.

BY ORDER OF THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA.

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.