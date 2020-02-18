Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announce a Notice of Settlement For All Persons or Entities Who Entered into GSE Bond Transactions

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE GSE BONDS ANTITRUST

LITIGATION Case No. 1:19-cv-01704 (JSR)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, HEARING ON ADDITIONAL PROPOSED SETTLEMENTS AND ATTORNEYS' FEES PETITION, AND RIGHT TO SHARE IN NET SETTLEMENT FUND

If you entered into a GSE Bond Transaction with one or more Defendants from January 1, 2009 through and including January 1, 2019 ("Settlement Class Period"), you may be affected by new and additional pending class action settlements.

This Summary Notice is to alert you to new and additional proposed settlements reached with Barclays Capital Inc. ("Barclays"); BNP Paribas Securities Corp. ("BNP Paribas"); Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor Fitzgerald"); Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("CGMI"); Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC ("Credit Suisse"); HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. ("HSBC"); J. P. Morgan Securities LLC ("J. P. Morgan"); Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. ("Merrill Lynch"); Morgan Stanley & Co., LLC ("Morgan Stanley"); Nomura Securities International, Inc. ("Nomura"); SG Americas Securities LLC ("SG Americas"); TD Securities (USA) LLC ("TD Securities"); and UBS Securities LLC ("UBS") (together "Newly-Settling Defendants"). Newly-Settling Defendants deny any liability, fault, or wrongdoing of any kind in connection with the allegations in the Action. Newly-Settling Defendants have agreed to pay a total of $337 million into a settlement fund. This is separate from the earlier settlements reached with Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ("Deutsche Bank"), First Tennessee Bank, N.A. and FTN Financial Securities Corp. (together, "FTN"), and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs"). Newly-Settling Defendants together with Deutsche Bank, FTN, and Goldman Sachs are referred to as "Defendants." Defendants deny all allegations of wrongdoing.

The Court has appointed the lawyers listed below to represent the Settlement Class in this Action:

Christopher M. Burke Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 600 West Broadway, Suite 3300 San Diego, CA 92101 Telephone: 619-798-5316 cburke@scott-scott.com Vincent Briganti Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. 44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 White Plains, NY 10601 Telephone: 914 733-7221 vbriganti@lowey.com

Who Is a Member of the Settlement Class?

Subject to certain exceptions, the proposed Settlement Class consists of all persons and entities who or which entered into a GSE Bond Transaction with one or more Defendants or a direct or indirect parent, subsidiary, affiliate, or division of a Defendant during the Settlement Class Period.

"GSE Bond Transaction" means any purchase, sale, or other transaction in the secondary market with respect to any GSE Bond. "GSE Bond" means any and each unsecured bond or debt instrument (i.e., senior debt, subordinated debt, and junior subordinated debt) regardless of currency or credit quality, issued by Federal National Mortgage Association, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Federal Farm Credit Banks, and Federal Home Loan Banks.

The other capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice are defined in the detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Hearing on Additional Proposed Settlements and Attorneys' Fees Petition, and Right to Share in Net Settlement Fund ("Notice"), the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement with Barclays and the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement with BNP Paribas, Cantor Fitzgerald, CGMI, Credit Suisse, HSBC, J. P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, SG Americas, TD Securities, and UBS (together, the "Stipulations"), which are available at www.GSEBondAntitrustSettlement.com .

If you are not sure if you are included in the Settlement Class, you can get more information, including the detailed Notice, at www.GSEBondAntitrustSettlement.com or by calling toll-free 1-877-317-7944 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-414-961-6546).

Will I Get a Payment?

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not opt out, you will be eligible for a payment under the Settlements if you file a proof of claim form ("Claim Form"). The Settlement and Plan of Distribution have been preliminarily but not finally approved by the Court. You also may obtain more information at www.GSEBondAntitrustSettlement.com or by calling toll-free 1-877-317-7944 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-414-961-6546).

Claim Forms must be submitted online at www.GSEBondAntitrustSettlement.com on or before 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2020.

You do not need to do anything if you submitted a timely and valid claim form in connection with the Deutsche Bank, FTN, and Goldman Sachs settlements. Any such submission will be treated as a valid and timely Claim Form with respect to these Settlements.

What Are My Rights?

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not opt out, you will release certain legal rights against Newly-Settling Defendants and the other Released Parties, as explained in the detailed Notice and Stipulations, which are available at www.GSEBondAntitrustSettlement.com . If you do not want to take part in these Settlements, you must opt out by April 22, 2020. You may object to these Settlements, Plan of Distribution, and/or application for an award of attorneys' fees, Litigation Expenses, and any service awards for Plaintiffs. If you want to object, you must do so by April 22, 2020. Information on how to opt out or object is contained in the detailed Notice, which is available at www.GSEBondAntitrustSettlement.com .

When Is the Settlement Hearing?

The Court will hold a hearing at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl St., Courtroom 14B, New York, NY 10007, on June 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. to consider whether to approve these Settlements, Plan of Distribution, and application for an award of attorneys' fees, Litigation Expenses, and any service awards for Plaintiffs. You or your lawyer may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to.

For more information, call toll-free 1-877-317-7944 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada, call 1-414-961-6546) or visit www.GSEBondAntitrustSettlement.com .

**** Please do not call the Court or the Clerk of the Court for

information about the Settlements. ****

