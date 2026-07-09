Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and The Schall Law Firm Announce a Notice of Pendency of Class Action Settlement for the Edgio, Inc. Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF ARIZONA

Peter Frouws, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, et al.,

Plaintiff,

v.

Robert Lyons; Daniel Boncel; and Stephen Cumming,

Defendants. Civil Action No. 2:23-cv-00691-PHX-DJH

Hon. Diane J. Humetewa

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED THE COMMON STOCK OF LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (TICKER: LLNW) AND/OR EDGIO, INC. (TICKER: EGIO) BETWEEN FEBRUARY 12, 2021 AND MARCH 10, 2023, INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD").

TO QUALIFY FOR A SETTLEMENT PAYMENT, YOU MUST TIMELY SUBMIT A PROOF OF CLAIM AND RELEASE FORM ("PROOF OF CLAIM") BY SEPTEMBER 28, 2026.

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A SOLICITATION FROM A LAWYER. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Arizona (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff David Frouws has reached a proposed settlement of the Action, on behalf of the Settlement Class, for $15,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on September 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, before the Honorable Diane J. Humetewa at the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse, Suite 624, 401 W. Washington St., SPC 81, Phoenix, AZ 85003-2161, for the purpose of determining whether: (i) the Settlement, as set forth in the Stipulation, for $15,000,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Judgment, as provided under the Stipulation, should be entered; (iii) Co-Lead Counsel should be awarded attorneys' fees and litigation expenses out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount; (iv) Lead Plaintiff should receive an award to be paid out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount; and (v) the Plan of Allocation should be approved.

This is a securities class action. Lead Plaintiff alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. Specifically, Lead Plaintiff alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the company's financial condition and are further liable as control persons. Lead Plaintiff contends that, as a result, Settlement Class Members suffered damages. Defendants deny all allegations of wrongdoing and liability. The Settlement is a compromise and is not an admission of liability.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED THE COMMON STOCK OF LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (TICKER: LLNW) AND/OR EDGIO, INC. (TICKER: EGIO) DURING THE CLASS PERIOD, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION. If you have not received a detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Notice") and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim"), you may obtain copies by visiting the Settlement website at www.EdgioSecuritiesLitigation.com , or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Edgio, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data Ltd.

P.O. Box 173037

Milwaukee, WI 53217

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail (postmarked no later than September 28, 2026) or electronically (submitted no later than September 28, 2026), establishing that you are entitled to recovery. IF YOU DO NOT TIMELY SUBMIT A VALID PROOF OF CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT, BUT YOU WILL STILL BE BOUND BY THE RELEASES, JUDGMENT, AND ALL OTHER ORDERS AND DETERMINATIONS OF THE COURT.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is postmarked no later than August 28, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. The Court will exclude from the Settlement Class any Member who timely and validly requests exclusion. If you properly exclude yourself, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered in the Action and will not be eligible to share in the Net Settlement Fund.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by the Settlement, including the release of claims set forth therein, and by any judgment or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

Any objections to the Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, Co-Lead Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, and/or Lead Plaintiff's request for a service award must be filed with the Court and served on counsel no later than August 28, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Notice.

Any Settlement Class Member who does not request exclusion may, if desired, enter an appearance through an attorney of the Member's own choosing and at the Member's own expense. If you do not enter an appearance through your own attorney, you will be represented by Co-Lead Counsel.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or Proof of Claim, may be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP

William C. Fredericks

The Helmsley Building

230 Park Avenue, 24th Floor

New York, New York 10169

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: July 9, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF ARIZONA

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and The Schall Law Firm