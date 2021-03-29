Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Newell Brands Inc. Common Stock

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY

LAW DIVISION: HUDSON COUNTY

OKLAHOMA FIREFIGHTERS PENSION

AND RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually

and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, DOCKET NO.: HUD-L-3492-18

Civil Action



Plaintiff,





vs.





NEWELL BRANDS INC., MICHAEL B. POLK,

JOHN K. STIPANCICH, SCOTT H. GARBER,

BRADFORD R. TURNER, MICHAEL T. COWHIG,

THOMAS E. CLARKE, KEVIN C. CONROY,

SCOTT S. COWEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE,

CYNTHIA A. MONTGOMERY, CHRISTOPHER D.

O'LEARY, JOSE IGNACIO PEREZ-LIZAUR,

STEVEN J. STROBEL, MICHAEL A. TODMAN,

and RAYMOND G. VIAULT,





Defendants.







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To all former shareholders of Jarden Corporation who received or acquired the common stock of Newell Brands Inc., pursuant to the S-4 registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Newell Brands Inc.'s April 2016 acquisition of and merger with Jarden Corporation (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 4:32 of the New Jersey Court Rules and the August 7, 2020 Order of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division: Hudson County (the "Court"), that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class, defined above, subject to certain exclusions. IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. At this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery.

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to stay in the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documents relating to Newell, including documents showing all of your transactions (purchases, sales, and grants) in Newell common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class and all orders or judgments in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable, will apply to you.

If you do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class. If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment in the Action, but you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked or submitted online no later than May 6, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice"). Pursuant to the New Jersey Court Rules, it is within the Court's discretion whether to allow a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class in the event there is a future settlement or judgment in the Action.

This notice is only a summary. The full printed Notice is currently being mailed to known potential Class Members. If you have not received a copy of the Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by downloading it from www.NewellBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System v. Newell Brands Inc., et al.

Claims Administrator

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 3328

Portland, OR 97208-3328

If you did not receive the Notice by mail and you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Notice Administrator so that, if any future notices are mailed in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

DEBORAH CLARK-WEINTRAUB

MAX R. SCHWARTZ

SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP

The Helmsley Building

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10169

Telephone: (212) 223-6444

Facsimile: (212) 223-6334

Please Do Not Call the Court with Questions.

Dated: March 29, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

Superior Court of New Jersey

Law Division: Hudson County

SOURCE// Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

URL// www.NewellBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Related Links

http://www.NewellBrandsSecuritiesLitigation.com

