Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed Against Colony NorthStar, Inc. (CLNS)

The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5, on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Colony NorthStar common stock between January 10, 2017 and March 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Pursuant to the notice published on April 6, 2018, in connection with the filing of the first-filed Brian Barry action, as required by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, investors who purchased Colony NorthStar securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 5, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit: https://scott-scott.com/case/colony-northstar-inc/.

Colony NorthStar is a global real estate and investment management firm.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and financial results, specifically: (1) Colony NorthStar's Healthcare and Investment Management segments were performing worse than reported; (2) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Colony NorthStar stock between January 10, 2017 and March 1, 2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com. Investors have until June 5, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.

