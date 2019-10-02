Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Waitr Holdings, Inc. (WTRH)

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Waitr Holdings Inc. f/k/a Landcadia Holdings, Inc. ("Waitr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WTRH), and certain other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased or acquired Waitr stock between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more information.

Waitr is an online food ordering and delivery services company that was formed through a going public transaction by Waitr Inc. and Landcadia Holdings, Inc. on November 15, 2018.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company revealed disappointing financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019, including: lowered guidance for fiscal year 2019; the resignation of its CEO, co-Founder Christopher Meaux, effective immediately; that its integration of BiteSquad.com, LLC, acquired in January 2019, was not proceeding according to plan; that the Company was laying off personnel; and that losses were far higher than previously anticipated.

On this news, the price of Waitr stock fell $1.87 – nearly 50% – to close at $1.89 on August 9, 2019.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or acquired Waitr stock between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 26, 2019.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17 Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820

(844) 818-6980

rswartz@scott-scott.com

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP