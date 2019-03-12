Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Care.com, Inc. (CRCM)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Care.com, Inc. ("Care.com" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRCM) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Care.com stock, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more information.

Care.com is the world's largest online marketplace for finding and managing family care.

On March 8, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled "Care.com Puts Onus on Families to Check Caregivers' Backgrounds – With Sometimes Tragic Outcomes." The article described how caregivers in the U.S. "who had police records were listed on Care.com and later were accused of committing crimes while caring for customers' children or elderly relatives…." These alleged crimes included theft, child abuse, sexual assault and murder.

On this news, Care.com's stock price fell nearly 13%, from a close price of $23.41 on March 8 to a close price of $20.48 on March 11.

