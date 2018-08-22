Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Fanhua, Inc. (FANH)

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Fanhua, Inc. ("Fanhua" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : FANH ) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Fanhua American Depository Receipts ("ADR") and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more information.

Fanhua is a Chinese company that resells life insurance through a commission/agency model.

On August 27, 2018, Seeking Alpha published a report on Fanhua by Seligman Investments. The report stated that "[b]ased on due diligence of [Chinese] SAIC filings and other public information, we are deeply concerned about the company's business practices," including:

Transferring cash to insiders via related-party transactions;

Overstating the size of its operations;

Acquiring companies from undisclosed related parties in suspicious transactions;

Reporting questionable revenues and earnings, with sharply elevated receivables to a firm not disclosed as a related party;

Discrepancies between earnings and cash flows;

Involvement with individuals who have been sanctioned by regulators in Hong Kong or who are linked to companies with histories of embezzlement, de-listing, bankruptcy, or SEC prosecution;

On this news, Fanhua's stock fell 10.5% on August 27, 2018.

This investigation concerns whether Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission were misleading.

If you purchased Fanhua ADR and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com, or visit the Fanhua investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/fanhua-inc/.

