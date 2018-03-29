Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Longfin Corp. (LFIN)

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Longfin Corp. ("Longfin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LFIN) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you are a Longfin stockholder, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more information.
Longfin is an independent finance and technology company that specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms.
On March 26, 2018, Citron Research reported that Longfin was "a pure stock scheme" and its "[f]ilings and press releases are riddled with inaccuracies and fraud." Then on March 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the Company was being removed from the Russell 2000 Index, less than two weeks after joining, as well as the Russell Global Index and the Russell Developed Index.
On this news, shares of Longfin fell $36.42 –over 50%– in two trading days, from market close on March 23, 2018 to market close on March 27, 2018. The Company's stock price has continued to fall drastically – as of this writing, it is currently trading at $18.75.
What You Can Do
If you are a Longfin shareholder, or if you suffered losses as a result of the recent price drops, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
