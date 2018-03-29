Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Longfin Corp. (LFIN)

Longfin is an independent finance and technology company that specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms.

On March 26, 2018, Citron Research reported that Longfin was "a pure stock scheme" and its "[f]ilings and press releases are riddled with inaccuracies and fraud." Then on March 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the Company was being removed from the Russell 2000 Index, less than two weeks after joining, as well as the Russell Global Index and the Russell Developed Index.

On this news, shares of Longfin fell $36.42 –over 50%– in two trading days, from market close on March 23, 2018 to market close on March 27, 2018. The Company's stock price has continued to fall drastically – as of this writing, it is currently trading at $18.75.

What You Can Do

If you are a Longfin shareholder, or if you suffered losses as a result of the recent price drops, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169

(844) 818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-announces-investigation-into-longfin-corp-lfin-300621949.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Related Links

http://scott-scott.com

