Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. ("Mayville" or the "Company") (NYSE: MEC) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or own Mayville stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Mayville is a manufacturing company based in Mayville, Wisconsin. The Company conducted an initial public offering ("IPO") in May 2019. Shares were offered at $17.00 per share in the IPO. Shares are currently trading at approximately $7.52, after reaching a low of $3.89. Our investigation concerns whether Mayville made false and misleading statements and/or omitted material information in connection with its IPO.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or own Mayville stock, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at [email protected].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

[email protected]

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Related Links

http://scott-scott.com

