Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into So-Young International Inc. (SY)

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether So-Young International Inc. ("So-Young" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SY) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased So-Young securities pursuant and/or traceable to So-Young's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in May 2019, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (844) 398-9312 for more information.

On May 2, 2019, So-Young sold 13 million American Depository Shares ("ADS") to the general public at $13.80 per ADS, for gross proceeds of nearly $180 million. As of October 14, 2019, So-Young's securities traded under $9 per ADS, or approximately 35% below So-Young's IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased So-Young securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the So-Young investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/so-young-international-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Related Links

http://www.scott-scott.com

