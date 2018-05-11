Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Symantec provides security, storage, and systems management solutions to help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information. The Company makes the Norton Antivirus and LifeLock security services.

On May 10, 2018, during aftermarket hours, Symantec revealed that its "Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation in connection with concerns raised by a former employee" and that it informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the investigation. Symantec also disclosed that "[t]he Company's financial results and guidance may be subject to change based on the outcome of the Audit Committee investigation" and that "[i]t is unlikely that the investigation will be completed in time for the Company to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2018 in a timely manner."

On this news, Symantec's stock price fell sharply in aftermarket trading; opening at $20.02 on May 11th, a drop of over 31% from the May 10th close price of $29.18.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Symantec securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169

(844) 818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-announces-investigation-into-symantec-corporation-symc-300647089.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Related Links

http://scott-scott.com

