Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation Into Community Health Systems, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - CYH

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Community Health Systems, Inc. ("Community Health") (NYSE: CYH) breached their fiduciary duties to Community Health and its shareholders. If you are a Community Health shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information: 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether certain members of Community Health's Board of Directors (the "Board") made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Community Health's business, operations, prospects, and financial health. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether: (1) Community Health had understated its contractual allowances; (2) Community Health had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) that as a result, Community Health had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) that as a result, Community Health had understated its net loss; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about Community Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 27, 2018, Community Health announced fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results, which included a $591 million increase in contractual allowances and bad debt provision. On this news, Community Health's share price fell $1.06/share, more than 17%, to close at $5.12 per share on February 28, 2018.

What You Can Do

If you are a Community Health shareholder, you may have legal claims against Community Health's directors and officers.

