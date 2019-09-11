Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation Into Healthcare Services Group Inc's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - HCSG

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Healthcare Services Group Inc's ("Healthcare Services" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HCSG) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you are a Healthcare Services shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether certain members of Healthcare Services's board of directors made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, that: (1) Healthcare Services was strategically rounding its quarterly earnings per share ("EPS") upward for more than a decade, thus misrepresenting the Company's financial condition; (2) the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") had written to the Company in November 2017 to inquire into its EPS rounding practices; and (3) the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 to produce documents in connection with its calculation of EPS.

On March 4, 2019, in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, Healthcare Services disclosed that it had received a letter in November 2017 from the SEC regarding an inquiry into the Company's EPS calculation practices and requesting that the Company voluntarily provide certain information and documents relating to its EPS rounding and reporting practices. The Company further disclosed it also had received a subpoena in March 2018 from the SEC in connection with those matters and had been providing information and documents to the SEC.

What You Can Do

If you are a Healthcare Services shareholder, you may have legal claims against the Company's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

