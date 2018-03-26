Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB)

The lawsuit relates to Facebook user privacy and alleges that the Defendants made misleading statements to investors.

On March 17, 2018, The New York Times reported that voter-profiling company Cambridge Analytica "harvested private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission, according to former Cambridge employees, associates and documents, making it one of the largest data leaks in the social network's history."

The next day, March 18, 2018, the Massachusetts Attorney General said her office was launching an investigation into Facebook. On March 19, 2018, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and European Union officials also said they would investigate.

On this news, the price of Facebook stock fell nearly 6.8% on March 19, 2018.

On March 20, 2018, several media outlets reported that the United Kingdom Parliament had summoned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence related to the Cambridge Analytica news. Following these news reports, Facebook's share price fell an additional $4.41, or 2.5%, on March 20, 2018.

On March 26, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission confirmed it had opened a non-public investigation into Facebook's privacy practices. On this news, the stock price fell further, trading at $155.44 intraday, a greater than 16% drop from the March 16, 2018 close price.

