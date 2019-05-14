Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Amyris, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty - (NASDAQ: AMRS)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMRS) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you are an Amyris shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Amyris and its directors and officers made, or allowed Amyris to make, false and/or misleading statements to the investing public. On November 13, 2018, Amyris reported disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2018, including revenue of $14.9 million compared to $22.5 million in the prior year period, citing the "volatility of the Vitamin E market." On this news, Amyris's stock price fell $1.76 per share, or 29.83%, to close at $4.14 per share on November 14, 2018. Then, on March 19, 2019, Amyris disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report due to "significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018." Amyris also disclosed that it "is in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting and may have further deficiencies to report." On this news, Amyris's stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 20.10%, to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019.

