Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - EGBN

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle Bancorp") (NASDAQ: EGBN) breached their fiduciary duties to Eagle Bancorp and its shareholders. If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Eagle Bancorp's Board of Directors (the "Board") made false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Eagle Bancorp's business, operations, prospects, and financial health. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether: (1) Eagle Bancorp's internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (2) this failure created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for Eagle Bancorp to undertake its own internal investigations; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Eagle Bancorp's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed an increasing level of legal expenses resulting from ongoing internal and government investigations of Eagle Bancorp's "identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of [Eagle Bancorp] and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official." On this news, the price of Eagle Bancorp's shares plummeted.

What You Can Do

If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, you may have legal claims against Eagle Bancorp's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

