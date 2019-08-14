Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors About its Investigation into Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNLN) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Greenlane Holdings stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Since selling more than 6 million common shares of Greenlane Holdings stock at $17.00 per share in April 2019, the Company's shares have traded as low as $7.38, or more than 55% of its IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Greenlane Holdings stock, have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

