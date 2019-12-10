Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Approaching December 23 Deadline Securities Class Actions Against Pareteum Corp. (TEUM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is reminding investors that class action lawsuits have been filed against Pareteum Corp. ("Pareteum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TEUM), and certain other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Pareteum stock between December 14, 2017 and October 21, 2019, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more information. The lead plaintiff deadline is December 23, 2019.

Pareteum is a communications cloud services platform. The complaints allege defendants misled investors by, among other things, prematurely recognizing revenue and inflating accounts receivable.

The truth began to emerge through a series of disclosures between June 7, 2019 and October 21, 2019.

On October 21, 2019, after the market closed, Pareteum announced that it would restate its previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. According to the Company, "[t]he decision to restate these financial statements is based on the Company's conclusion that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period. For certain customer transactions, the Company may have prematurely or inaccurately recognized revenue."

As a result of these disclosures, the value of Pareteum stock has decreased dramatically, resulting in large investor losses.

