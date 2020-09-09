Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of its Investigation into ECMOHO Limited (MOHO)

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether ECMOHO Limited ("ECMOHO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOHO) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased ECMOHO securities pursuant and/or traceable to ECMOHO's initial public offering ("IPO") in November 2019, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

ECMOHO purports to be one of China's leading, integrated solution providers in the rapidly growing non-medical health and wellness market.

On or about November 12, 2019, ECMOHO commenced an IPO, issuing 4,375,000 American Depository Shares (ADSs), representing 17,500,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, to the investing public at $10 per ADS.

On March 30, 2020, ECMOHO announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2019, reporting revenue of approximately $329 million and net income between $3.1 million and $3.7 million.

Shares of ECMOHO fell by 46% the next day.

What You Can Do

If you purchased ECMOHO securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at [email protected], or visit the ECMOHO investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/ecmoho-limited/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

[email protected]

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Related Links

http://scott-scott.com

