Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) and Impending Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is reminding investors of a federal class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. ("Beazer Homes" or the "Company") (NYSE: BZH) and the August 5, 2019 deadline to move for lead plaintiff.

If you purchased Beazer Homes shares between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.

According to the Complaint, Beazer Homes and other named defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Beazer Homes' California assets classified as land held for future development were deteriorating in value or improperly valuated; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable risk of an eventual substantial impairment that would negatively impact the profitability of the Company; and (iii) as a result, the Beazer Homes' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 2, 2019, Beazer Homes announced a net loss from continuing operations of $100.8 million for the quarter, which reflected a $147.6 million impairment on certain California assets the Company had classified as land held for future development. On this news, Beazer Homes' stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 12.15%, to close at $12.51 per share on May 3, 2019.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Beazer Homes stock between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com, or visit the Beazer Homes litigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/case/beazer-homes-usa-inc/. The deadline to move for lead plaintiff is August 5, 2019.

