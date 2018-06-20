Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Prothena is a biotechnology company.

The lawsuit alleges that Prothena misled investors regarding its development of NEOD001, an antibody designed to treat AL amyloidosis, a debilitating disease that can lead to organ failure and death. Specifically, defendants misleadingly cited the results of Prothena's ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of NEOD001 as evidence that the drug was effective and provided a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of. In truth, NEOD001 was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis and did not provide an adequate basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies.

On April 23, 2018, before the market opened, Prothena announced that it was ending all development of NEOD001 after data from its Phase 2b PRONTO trial showed that NEOD001 failed to reach either its primary or secondary endpoints.

On this news, the price of Prothena stock fell from its close price of $36.84 per share on April 20, 2018, to close at $11.50 per share on April 23, 2018, a drop of over 68%.

