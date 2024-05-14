Scott+Scott Law Firm Announces the Opening of New Office in Wilmington, Delaware

This expansion is emblematic of the Firm's continued and growing commitment to its corporate governance and shareholder litigation practice.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law, a global law firm that specializes in complex litigation, is excited to announce the opening of its latest office in Wilmington, Delaware. This expansion underscores the Firm's commitment to pivotal jurisdictions that serve the clients' needs and interests.

"As we continue to expand our presence across key jurisdictions, the opening of our new office in Wilmington is more than just a strategic move; it's a commitment to bring Scott+Scott's robust expertise in corporate governance and shareholder rights litigation directly to the heart of corporate law," says Managing Partner David R. Scott.

Paige Alderson-Smith and Justin O. Relifordhttps://scott-scott.com/attorney/justin-o-reliford/ will co-lead the Wilmington office, steering the team toward achieving its goals of excellence in both client and community service.

Ms. Alderson-Smith, admitted to the Bars of Delaware and Pennsylvania , focuses her practice on complex mass tort matters, as well as corporate governance litigation. She represents both individuals and families in coordinated litigation against some of the country's biggest pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Ms. Alderson-Smith is a Member of the American Association for Justice and the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association, and she was also recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers in Delaware by the National Trial Lawyers. Ms. Alderson-Smith also has strong ties to the Delaware community, having clerked for The Honorable William C. Carpenter in the Complex Commercial Division of the Superior Court, and she currently serves on several local boards, including the Board of Directors of the Jewish Federation of Delaware and the Executive Board of the Hillel at the University of Delaware .

Together, they bring a wealth of legal expertise and a broad jurisdictional reach.



In addition to Ms. Alderson-Smith and Mr. Reliford, three additional Scott+Scott attorneys are moving their professional homes to Wilmington.





Mses. Dragovich, Kam, and Nelson together contribute to the Firm's decades of experience in corporate finance, institutional client services, federal securities litigation, and other complex matters.

With this new office, Scott+Scott reaffirms its commitment to providing top-tier legal services and furthering the advancement of the legal profession. Per Ms. Alderson-Smith, "As we lay down our roots in Delaware, we look forward to fostering strong relationships within the community. Our Wilmington office will not only enhance the Firm's ability to service our international client base, but it will also enrich the local community where we practice." Mr. Reliford adds, "Opening our Wilmington office is a strategic step toward expanding our reach and deepening our engagement with the corporate sector in Delaware. We are thrilled to contribute to and serve the legal community here, bringing Scott+Scott's values of integrity, service, and excellence to every matter we handle."

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major corporate governance, securities, antitrust, arbitration, data privacy, and consumer actions throughout the United States and Europe. The firm represents pension funds, corporations, foundations, businesses, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Connecticut, Virginia, Arizona, Ohio, Nebraska, Texas, California, and Delaware. For more information, visit www.scott-scott.com or call our Wilmington Office at 302-578-7345. Our Wilmington office is located at 222 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1050, Wilmington DE 19801.

