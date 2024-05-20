Scott+Scott Law Firm Bolsters Antitrust Practice Group with Four New Partner Additions

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law, a global law firm that represents victims of antitrust violations, securities fraud, and other wrongdoing, today announced the strategic addition of four highly respected antitrust partners. The new additions include Karin Garvey, Robin A. van der Meulen, Matthew Perez, and Brian Hogan.

Managing Partner David R. Scott commented that "we are delighted that these four top-notch partners have decided to come aboard. With their longstanding experience in antitrust, they will be invaluable assets to both our Firm and clients."

With decades of combined litigation experience representing plaintiffs, defendants, and in government, Karin, Robin, Matt, and Brian bring a wealth of knowledge litigating complex antitrust matters to Scott+Scott. Additional details on their professional background and role at Scott+Scott include:

Karin Garvey is joining Scott+Scott to lead the New York office's competition practice. With over 25 years of representing a diverse slate of clients in complex antitrust class actions and other high stakes litigation, Karin has received numerous accolades and top rankings for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in antitrust cases, and she is regularly asked to speak on antitrust issues. Karin brings to Scott+Scott experience in leading all aspects of litigation, from case development through trial, and she serves as an adjunct faculty member in the trial advocacy program at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Robin A. van der Meulen, a highly regarded leader of the antitrust bar, currently serves as the chair of the New York State Bar Association Antitrust Section and was named a 2021 finalist for Euromoney's Women in Business Law - Antitrust and Competition Lawyer of the Year. Robin regularly leads a variety of antitrust class actions, including price-fixing, monopolization, benchmark and commodities manipulation, pharmaceutical pay-for-delay, and employment no-poach cases.

Matthew Perez brings prior experience from the New York State Attorney General's Antitrust Bureau, where he received the Louis J. Lefkowitz Memorial Award, along with more than a decade of experience in private practice representing clients in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial services. Matt has investigated and prosecuted matters involving price-fixing, bid-rigging, market allocation, and commodities manipulation. Matt also serves as a member of the New York State Bar Association Antitrust Section's Executive Committee.

Brian Hogan has a national practice in the field of complex litigation, primarily in the area of antitrust class actions. He has served on co-lead counsel teams that have secured nine-figure settlements against international corporations in the automotive, agricultural, and financial sectors. Brian has also worked on antitrust cases involving benchmark and commodities manipulation, monopolization, and the investigation of price-fixing of manufactured homes. Brian will be based in Chicago.

Scott+Scott is known for high-stakes antitrust litigation, which has included securing $2.3 billion from 15 banks in the Foreign Exchange litigation, among others. Currently, the firm is leading the RealPage matter, in which Scott+Scott alleges that the largest apartment owners in the country agreed to fix housing prices for millions of Americans using artificial intelligence to algorithmically inflate rents. More recently, the firm brought the high-profile Shale case, alleging that the US fracking industry coordinated with OPEC to fix worldwide prices for oil – allegations recently confirmed by the FTC in its own filing.

Karin noted, "With its high-profile cases, international presence, and distinguished lawyers, Scott+Scott presents an exciting opportunity for all four of us. We look forward to contributing to the work of this top law firm for many years to come."

The announcement comes at a time of significant momentum for the Firm, which just announced the opening of an office in Wilmington, Delaware, their ninth office in the U.S. Scott+Scott's Delaware office has notable experience in litigating corporate governance and other complex litigation throughout the U.S.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major corporate governance, securities, antitrust, arbitration, data privacy, and consumer actions throughout the United States and Europe. The firm represents pension funds, corporations, foundations, businesses, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Connecticut, Virginia, Arizona, Ohio, Nebraska, Texas, California, and Delaware. For more information, visit www.scott-scott.com .

SOURCE Scott+Scott