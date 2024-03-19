Scott+Scott Law Firm LLP Sues Change Healthcare Inc. Over Major Medical Data Breach

The Firm Represents Patients Impacted by the Data Breach and Interrupted Prescription Fulfillment

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of one of the most substantial data breaches in recent history, Scott+Scott has taken the lead in filing suit against Change Healthcare Inc. This legal action comes in response to a cyberattack facilitated by the notorious ransomware group ALPHV/BlackCat, which resulted in the exfiltration of approximately six terabytes of highly sensitive personal health information.

The breach has had profound and immediate consequences, having disrupted the processing of prescription claims and exposing millions of individuals to potential fraud and identity theft. Affected individuals have typically received notifications from their insurer or healthcare provider and not Change Healthcare itself.

This suit seeks not only to bring justice to the victims but also to spotlight the critical need for stringent cybersecurity measures among entities handling sensitive personal health information.

"This is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that exist in the systems we trust with our most personal data," says Joseph Guglielmo, a partner at the law firm Scott+Scott who filed one of the first actions seeking to hold Change Healthcare Inc. accountable. "Our goal is to ensure that those affected are fully aware of their rights and receive the compensation they deserve after such a significant breach."

The lawsuit emphasizes the negligence on the part of Change Healthcare Inc. in failing to safeguard the personal information of its clients, which has now fallen into the hands of a malicious third party. The affected individuals have suffered not only the breach of their privacy but also tangible disruptions, such as delays in filling prescriptions and obtaining medically necessary drugs.

"Change Healthcare was responsible for the security of critical health information, and the breach has and will continue to have wide-reaching implications to the victims," Mr. Guglielmo adds. "We are acting swiftly to aid those impacted and to hold accountable those responsible for such a significant lapse in data security."

Scott+Scott urges anyone who has experienced difficulties related to prescription processing or who has received a notification from their insurer or healthcare provider about potential data compromise to come forward. The Firm is committed to providing legal support and guidance through this complex situation, emphasizing that individuals may not have realized the connection to the Change Healthcare breach.

This case is not just about seeking compensation; it's about advocating for transparency, accountability, and the strengthening of cybersecurity protocols to prevent future breaches. Scott+Scott stands ready to lead the charge in defending the rights of consumers against corporate negligence in data security.

The Helmsley Building

230 Park Avenue, 17th Fl

New York, NY 10169

About Scott+Scott Law Firm:

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, arbitration, data privacy, and consumer actions throughout the United States and Europe. The firm represents pension funds, corporations, foundations, businesses, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Connecticut, Virginia, Arizona, Ohio, Nebraska, Texas and California. For more information, visit www.scott-scott.com or call +1.800.404.7770

SOURCE Scott+Scott