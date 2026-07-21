Scott+Scott, Robins Kaplan and Hausfeld Announce Proposed Class Action Settlements Totaling $359.9 Million in RealPage Rental Software Antitrust Litigation

YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH PAYMENT.

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proposed settlements totaling $359,925,000 in cash have been reached in In re: RealPage, Inc., Rental Software Antitrust Litigation (No. II), Case No. 3:23-MD-3071; MDL No. 3071, pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division.

Who May Be Included

The Settlement Class includes all persons and entities in the United States and its territories who paid rent on at least one multifamily residential real estate lease directly to any owner, manager and/or owner-operator, including to any division, subsidiary, predecessor, agent or affiliate of any owner, manager and/or owner-operator, on a property subject to a license for RealPage's Revenue Management Solutions, Lease Rent Options ("LRO"), YieldStar ("YS"), and/or AI Revenue Management ("AIRM") at any time during the period of October 18, 2018 through November 21, 2025.

What the Lawsuit Is About

Plaintiffs allege that Defendants violated federal and state antitrust laws by conspiring to fix and inflate the price of multifamily rental housing across the United States and its territories and by exchanging competitively sensitive information about rental pricing and leasing. Settling Defendants deny all allegations of wrongdoing and assert that they have valid defenses. The Court has not decided who is right or wrong. The proposed Settlements provide a total of $359,925,000 in cash for the benefit of the Settlement Class, subject to Court approval and Court-approved deductions for taxes, notice and administration fees, service awards, and attorneys' fees, costs and expenses. No payments will be made at this time, but you must submit your Claim Form by the deadline for your claim to be considered.

Important Deadlines

Exclusion Deadline: September 1, 2026

September 1, 2026 Objection Deadline: September 1, 2026

September 1, 2026 Fairness Hearing: October 15, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CT

October 15, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CT Claim Deadline: January 29, 2027, by 11:59 p.m. EST

YOUR RIGHTS AND OPTIONS

Submit a Claim

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form online through the Settlement Website or by mail so that it is received by 11:59 p.m. EST on January 29, 2027. Claim Forms are available at www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com. You may also request a Claim Form by contacting the Settlement Administrator at [email protected] or by calling toll-free at 1-888-995-4213.

Exclude Yourself

If you are a Settlement Class Member and you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion so that it is received by the Settlement Administrator no later than September 1, 2026. Requests for exclusion must be submitted in the manner and form explained in the Long Form Notice, available at www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com. If you exclude yourself, you will not receive any money from the Settlements.

Object

If you are a Settlement Class Member and want to object to the Settlements, the Plan of Allocation, Settlement Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses, or Service Awards, you must submit your objection in the form and manner explained in the Long Form Notice, available at www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com. Your written objection must be filed with the Clerk of Court and mailed to Settlement Class Counsel so that it is filed no later than September 1, 2026.

Attend the Fairness Hearing

You may attend the Fairness Hearing and may ask to speak if you timely file a notice of intent to appear by September 1, 2026, as explained in the Long Form Notice.

Do Nothing

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a Claim Form, you will not receive a payment from the Settlements. If you do not validly and timely exclude yourself, you will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action.

FAIRNESS HEARING

A Fairness Hearing will be held on October 15, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time, before the Honorable Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr., in Courtroom 5D of the Fred D. Thompson United States Courthouse, 719 Church Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203. At the hearing, the Court will consider whether the proposed Settlements should be finally approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; whether the Plan of Allocation should receive final approval; whether Settlement Class Counsel's request(s) for attorneys' fees, costs and expenses, and Service Awards to the Class Representatives should be approved; and whether any objections should be considered. The date, time, and location of the Fairness Hearing are subject to change without additional notice to the Settlement Class. Any updates will be posted at www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com.

WHERE TO GET MORE INFORMATION

For more information about the Action, the Settlements, the Long Form Notice, the Plan of Allocation, how to file a claim, answers to frequently asked questions, and other important documents, visit: www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com. You may also use the Settlement Website to find out whether your residential lease was in a building that may be covered by the Settlements.

Para obtener información en español, visite www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com.

Contact Information

Please do not contact the Court or the Clerk's Office regarding this Notice. If you have questions about the Settlements, you may contact the Settlement Administrator by:

Website: www.RealPageRentalSettlement.com

Toll-free: 1-888-995-4213

Email: [email protected]

Mail:

RealPage Rental Software Antitrust Litigation

Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 59

East Brunswick, NJ 08816-9998

DATED: July 21, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP; Robins Kaplan LLP; Hausfeld LLP