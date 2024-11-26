ScottsMiracle-Gro Expands Green Space at Phoenix Park

The effort is aimed at reducing the urban heat island effect, which occurs through a combination of rising temperatures and an increase in urban landscapes featuring concrete and asphalt. These hardscapes absorb heat and the sun, leading to higher ambient urban temperatures than in outlying areas.

One solution to urban heat islands is to expand green spaces, creating more areas of turf, native plants and trees to provide shade and opportunities for reduced temperatures.

The partnership kicked off with volunteers, city officials and teams from ScottsMiracle-Gro and Project EverGreen planting 50 oak and elm trees at the 14-acre Barrios Unidos Park, among one of the city's hottest neighborhoods due to the amount of tarmac at nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. As the trees grow, they will provide shade to help reduce temperatures in the park and positively impact air quality. Over their lifespan, the trees are expected to produce an estimated 1.25 billion liters of oxygen, enough to sustain 25,000 people over the trees' lifetimes.

"We have long been passionate about the benefits of natural green spaces and the many ways they can help improve quality of life," said John Sass, vice president, chief creative officer of ScottsMiracle-Gro. "From turfgrass to native plants and trees, green space areas can cultivate healthier, happier, and more resilient communities."

Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen, added, "Our partnership with ScottsMiracle-Gro helps offer residents a better experience while they enjoy outdoor natural green spaces and the community- and wellness-focused benefits they provide. Whether residents are gathering with friends, walking the dog, playing on the playground or watching a baseball game, increased shade allows them to more fully enjoy the park's offerings."

ScottsMiracle-Gro's partnership with the City of Phoenix and Project EverGreen will continue into 2025 and include overseeding with new grass at Barrios Unidos Park.

The project aligns with feedback from Phoenix residents. According to a recent survey*, the overwhelming majority of Phoenix homeowners (97%) say they are experiencing the urban heat island effect in their neighborhoods, making them worried about the future. More than three quarters (77%) say there is too much concrete and asphalt and more than a third (36%) say they're worried they may need to relocate outside of Phoenix in the next five years because of the concern over rising temperatures.

Residents also agree that an increase in natural green spaces is beneficial. In fact, 80 percent of surveyed Phoenix homeowners want the city to plant more trees and vegetation in public areas. Nearly three quarters (71%) believe green spaces have a positive impact on health and more than a third (67%) believe they create important spaces for community events.

At a time when many communities across the U.S. are facing drought and extreme heat, ScottsMiracle-Gro is uniquely positioned to help consumers and municipalities navigate the changing environment. In collaboration with national and local organizations, researchers and government entities, ScottsMiracle-Gro aims to educate on water-smart and sustainable practices for maintaining green spaces, while also supporting consumers by offering products to responsibly expand green spaces in their own yards.

*The Scotts Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 500 Homeowners in the Phoenix DMA, between September 18th and September 30th, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market leading in their categories. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com .

About Project EverGreen

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Project EverGreen is a national nonprofit committed to bringing people together through its GreenCare for Communities initiatives to make a difference in how yards, parks and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth. Project EverGreen also supports military families through the GreenCare and SnowCare for Troops™ initiatives. For additional information, visit us at www.projectevergreen.org

SOURCE ScottsMiracle-Gro