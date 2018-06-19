Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal Marry at Twickenham House in NC

JEFFERSON, N.C., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 16th Twickenham House was pleased to host Scotty and Gabi for their wedding weekend. Family and friends stayed on site. Friday night's rehearsal dinner was enjoyed at the 4600' elevation cliffside terrace. The 5:30 pm ceremony was held on the back lawn in front of a cross draped with white roses. The reception was at Twickenham Hall where the guests danced the night away under the stars. The high point of the evening was when Scotty serenaded Gabi with their engagement song "This Is It" which is included in his new album Seasons Change.

