Scotty Sanders Inspires Ouachita Parish Schools with his Quest of the Keys Curriculum

WEST MONROE, La., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Principals, local business representatives, and Ouachita Parish School Board members crowded the Kiroli Elementary School for a press conference on June 20th to hear from Scotty Sanders, executive director and author of Quest of the Keys. During his visit, Sanders announced his strategic alliance with the Ouachita Parish School District Supervisors to incorporate his Quest of the Keys curriculum to boost student confidence and passion to learn.

The Quest of the Keys will be in 72 new schools and in 33 states this upcoming year with 27 of those being in the Ouachita Parish. Quest of the Keys is also partnering with United Way of Northeast Louisiana to provide books to 200 students for their mentoring programs this fall. Local businesses also donated funds to help cover the cost of providing character education books and resources to local Ouachita Parish Schools. Click here for photos

"Quest of the Keys is a new kind of character education," said Sanders. "Empowering the next generation to discover their purpose, unlock their potential, and live with passion is the why behind what we do at Quest of the Keys. We believe given the right resources, every young person can change the world."

Sanders would like to especially thank the generosity of Quest of the Keys' business sponsors because with their support, he is able to do what he loves: motivating students to learn. His national sponsors include SkyRider Communications and Energy Hydraulics, while his local sponsors are Dupuy Flooring, Mulhearn Funeral Home, Skyjacker Suspensions, Louisiana Plastic Industries, and State Farm Agent, Blake Wheelis.

"We are so happy that Mr. Sanders chose Kiroli School for his press conference about the Quest of the Keys," stated Carolyn Norris, principal of the Kiroli School. "His enthusiasm for the curriculum, coupled with his desire to empower our next generation, would motivate anyone! I can't wait to introduce these books to our students and to implement the curriculum in our classrooms."

For more information regarding Scotty Sanders, visit http://scottysanders.com. For more information about the Quest of the Keys' curriculum, visit https://questofthekeys.org.

