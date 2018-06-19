Scotty's Brewhouse Announces Launch of Its National Franchise Program

INDIANAPOLIS, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotty's Brewhouse, a Craft Beer Sports Bar concept based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is announcing the launch of its comprehensive national franchise program.

With 17 corporate and managed locations, Scotty's Brewhouse is now available for franchise throughout the United States. The 1st Scotty's Brewhouse opened in 1996 in Muncie, Indiana. Additional locations now include 12 Indiana locations as well as single venues in Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Texas and Missouri.

Scotty's Brewhouse

"After 21 years of building the brand and perfecting our business model we feel now is the best time to bring franchising opportunities to market," said Chris Martin, Brand President of Scotty's Brewhouse. "We very much look forward to finding owners who will share our enthusiasm for the brand and to provide support that will make their franchise successful."

"ZGrowth is pleased to lead the franchise sales efforts for the Scotty's Brewhouse brand nationwide. Scotty's Brewhouse is an iconic brand throughout the state of Indiana and we look forward to serving both migrated Hoosiers and new raving fans in Florida, Texas and many other new markets," added Scott Schubiger, President of ZGrowth Partners.

Scotty's Brewhouse specializes in innovative crafted burgers, shareable appetizers and unique entrees. Guest favorites like dill chips, wings and the award-winning Shewman Special Burger featuring peanut butter, bacon and jalapeños are mainstays on their large menu. Scotty's Brewhouse also offers a lunch menu, gluten sensitive dishes and vegetarian options.

The craft beer sports bar also offers up to 32 draft lines featuring local and national craft beers as well as 40+ TVs showing national and local sporting events.

"Being a franchisee gives you the opportunity to bring a Scotty's Brewhouse to your neighborhood," continued Martin. "You become a new business owner, but with a support team already in place to provide pre-opening and ongoing support to make sure your business is a success."

For more information about franchise opportunities, including purchasing existing corporate locations visit www.ownascottys.com or call 305-677-3330.

This message is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. It is for information purposes only. If you are resident of or want to locate a franchise in a state that regulates the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless we have complied with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state.

About Scotty's Brewhouse

Scotty's Brewhouse has 17 locations throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Missouri and Texas. The original Scotty's Brewhouse was opened in Muncie, Indiana in 1996. Due North Holdings along with ZGrowth Partners acquired Scotty's Brewhouse in late 2017 and together have plans to grow the brand to 100 locations in the next five years.

For more information about Scotty's Brewhouse visit scottysbrewhouse.com.

About Due North Holdings

Due North Holdings, LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, builds, operates and plans to franchise retail brands across multiple industries. Kevin Blackwell was the founder and former CEO of Kahala Corp, an international franchisor. At the time that Kevin sold his interest, Kahala had 12 brands and over 3,000 locations operating in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.duenorthholdings.com.

About ZGrowth Partners, LLC

Partnering with Great Brands to Build World-Class Franchise Systems. ZGrowth is a consulting firm specializing in managing the sales and development process of growing brands and is an outsourcing solution to growing brands in the U.S. and global markets. Our advisers offer our clients more than 100 years of global franchise sales experience, including sales of $100+ million in initial franchise fees and the signing of 1,000+ US franchise agreements­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ and over 200 international Master Franchise Agreements. For more information, visit www.zgrowth.com.

