Scoular creates Emerging Businesses Division

"Scoular employees have always explored possibilities across the agricultural supply chain, imaginatively creating solutions for our customers," said CEO Paul Maass. "As the industry evolves at a rapid pace, we will continue to seize opportunities that position Scoular for long-term success."

The Emerging Businesses Division will include business activities focusing on biofuels, renewable energy, carbon markets, investments in agricultural technology, such as Roger LLC, and other future growth ventures.

"Scoular can more strategically capture emerging opportunities when these business activities are aligned within the same division, which can support their unique capital, technology and talent needs," said Prosser, who formerly served as Scoular's Senior Vice President of Risk Management and as Scoular's Interim Chief Information Officer. Prosser also was instrumental in the recent creation of Roger, a technology solution for the dry bulk freight industry.

Maass also on Tuesday announced three internal promotions to Scoular's Senior Leadership Team:

Joe Andrus has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Feed Division Manager. He succeeds John Messerich , who retired May 31 . Andrus, based in Minneapolis , previously served as Vice President and General Manager for the High-Nutritional Value Proteins business unit;

Ron Bingham has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Grain Division Manager. He succeeds Bob Ludington , who retired May 31 . Ludington will continue to serve on Scoular's Board of Directors. Bingham, based in Overland Park, Kansas , previously served as Vice President and General Manager for the Wheat business unit;

Amy Patterson has been promoted to President of Petsource, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Scoular. Patterson, based in Omaha , previously served as Vice President and Petsource General Manager.

"I am thrilled to promote Joe, Ron and Amy to our senior executive team, and to see Scoular's robust talent management and development practices at work as we elevate these outstanding leaders," said Maass. "I am confident that under their leadership Scoular will continue to define what is possible for our customers and achieve growth well into the future."

NEW LEADERSHIP BIOS

Joe Andrus

As the leader of the Feed Division, Andrus provides strategic leadership for Scoular's businesses in feed, pet food and aquafeed solutions worldwide. Throughout his career Andrus has traveled the world using his expertise to provide value-added solutions to producers of proteins and fats as well as the food and feed manufacturers consuming them. Andrus worked for eight years in purchasing and risk management for Nestle and joined Scoular in 1998 as part of International Proteins Corporation. Prior to overseeing the Feed Division, Andrus served as Scoular's Vice President & General Manger of High-Nutritional Value Proteins. Andrus attended the University of Minnesota.

Ron Bingham

Bingham has more than 35 years of experience in the agriculture industry. Prior to Scoular, he worked for Cargill, Continental Grain, Koch Industries and Evans Grain Company. Prior to his role as Scoular's Grain Division leader, he served as the company's Vice President & General Manager of the Wheat business unit. Bingham graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science from Kansas Wesleyan University. He currently serves on the National Grain & Feed Association's Trade Rules Committee.

Amy Patterson

Patterson is an experienced leader in the food manufacturing and value-added ingredients industry. Patterson is President of Petsource, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Scoular with a new, high-tech manufacturing facility in Seward, Nebraska. Petsource produces high-protein, freeze-dried pet food ingredients as a contract manufacturer for pet food companies. Before coming to Petsource, Patterson worked for 16 years at Conagra Brands where she most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings. Patterson graduated from the University of Notre Dame and has an MBA from the University of Nebraska.

Ed Prosser

Prosser has more than 36 years of experience in agribusiness. His career began with Conagra Brands where he served in a variety of roles over 24 years, eventually serving as Vice President & General Manager of Agricultural Risk Strategies. In 2008, he joined Gavilon and before coming to Scoular in 2018 served as Senior Vice President of Risk Management. Prosser holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from Kansas State University.

A 128-year-old company with $6 billion in annual sales, Scoular creates safe and reliable supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients. From its more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, Scoular's 1,000-plus employees lead the way by buying, selling, storing, handling and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics for customers around the world.

