Scoular extends supply chain deeper into Asia-Pacific region

"Our team in Asia has the local knowledge and relationships to deliver reliable solutions for our customers," said Adrian Gasparian, Scoular Vice President and Managing Director for Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore. "We're built to grow, and I'm excited for what's possible for Scoular and our customers in this dynamic region."

Gasparian said Scoular's four key investments in Asia to date are:

Building a trade team in Singapore to support intra- Asia trading for Scoular's food and feed ingredients. The team is based in a newly opened office in Singapore that also is home to Scoular's Asia headquarters and regional support teams.

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has been selling to Asian food and feed customers for more than 25 years and is a leading supplier of soybeans to the region and fishmeal worldwide. In 2019, the company hired Gasparian to lead its Asia expansion. For more information on products traded, go to Scoular.com/Asia.

A 128-year-old company with more than $4.6 billion in sales, Scoular creates safe and reliable supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients. From its more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, Scoular's 1,000-plus employees lead the way by buying, selling, storing, handling and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics for customers around the world.

Contact: Melissa Matczak, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Phone: 402-344-1325 • Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Scoular

