Scout & Cellar Enters the Non-Alcoholic Wine Category with its Clean-Crafted Epic Pursuit Alcohol-Removed Red Wine

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout & Cellar®, the creator of Clean-Crafted™, wine has launched Epic Pursuit Alcohol-Removed Red Blend Wine, the world's first non-alcoholic ("NA") wine to satisfy the Clean-Crafted Commitment®.

Made with only seven ingredients, Epic Pursuit Alcohol-Removed Red Blend has zero sugar, is lightly fizzy and embodies the appeal of wine without the alcohol. This fruity, bold red blend is made from 88% Zinfandel and 12% Petite Sirah, with notes of bright, tart red cherry, and a balanced oak profile. Bottled in lighter-weight glass with a natural, sustainable cork gives it a lower carbon footprint.

The Scout & Cellar winemaking team engaged in years of research and development in the NA category to make a delicious wine that replicates the body and texture of wine while adhering to the Clean-Crafted Commitment, which requires sustainable farming methods, simple ingredients, and zero sugar added. The company's winemaking team began with the highest-quality Clean-Crafted wine and gently removed the alcohol. They integrated subtle levels of carbon dioxide to add body and texture to the mid-palate, resulting in an NA beverage with the same characteristics and deliciousness of wine, without the alcohol.

"As a winery, we understand there's a time and a place for alcohol in our lives," says female Founder & CEO, Sarah Shadonix. "But we also know there are times when the occasion of drinking has nothing to do with alcohol, so we wanted to create a product that tastes delicious, satisfies our Clean-Crafted Commitment and provides an alternative to alcohol consumption on the occasions that call for it. We are ecstatic to offer Epic Pursuit Alcohol-Removed Wine as a delicious, zero-sugar alternative to enjoy wine without the alcohol."

Available for purchase at scoutandcellar.com, Epic Pursuit Alcohol-Removed Wine sells for $20 per bottle.

About Scout & Cellar

Since 2017, Scout & Cellar® has been dedicated to the pursuit of the planet's most delicious things, and to cultivating them exactly as nature intended. It began in the vineyard with a collection of wines that raised the industry bar for purity and testing through a proprietary winemaking standard, the Clean-Crafted Commitment®. Scout & Cellar is committed to leaving the planet better than they found it, using sustainable business practices across their supply chain.

Scout & Cellar products are available online where you can shop directly or with the help of a diverse network of Independent Consultants. Scout & Cellar also has a retail brand, Scout Wild™, available in select retail stores across the country. To find a retail store near you, please visit drinkscoutwild.com. For more information on Scout & Cellar, please visit scoutandcellar.com.

